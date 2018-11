By EUOBSERVER

The scandal over a dubious and possibly illegal transfer of €130,000 from a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company to fund the election of German AfD MP Alice Weidel grew on Thursday, with the AfD admitting Weidel also received €150,000 in February from a Belgium foundation, Stichting Identiteit Europa. The money was transferred from the Netherlands. The AfD party returned the full amount in May, three months after receiving it, it said.