Ticker
EU threatens to retaliate if US introduces auto tariffs
By EUOBSERVER
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Wednesday that the EU has a list of potential retaliation targets ready in case US president Donald Trump imposes auto tariffs on EU member states. "It could be cars, it could be the agricultural sector, it can be anything," Malmstrom said after a conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington. The list still needs to be coordinated with the member states.