By EUOBSERVER

European Council president Donald Tusk announced Thursday that EU leaders will meet for a summit to formalise the Brexit deal on Sunday 25 November, at 9:30AM – "if nothing extraordinary happens" between now and then. He said that EU ambassadors will meet by the end of this week to discuss the agreement. "I hope there will not be too many comments," said Tusk, after meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier.