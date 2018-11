By EUOBSERVER

Conservative pro-Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg on Thursday wrote to the UK prime minister calling on her to resign, in the wake of the publication of the withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU, and the subsequent resignations of two cabinet ministers. In his call for a no-confidence vote, Rees-Mogg wrote "it would be in the interest of the party and the country if [you] were to stand aside."