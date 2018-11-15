Ticker
UK's May defends Brexit deal to MPs, after ministers resign
By EUOBSERVER
Under-fire British prime minister Theresa May spent three hours on Thursday defending her government's withdrawal deal with the EU to the House of Commons, despite the resignation of two cabinet ministers. May admitted she shared some MPs "concerns" at the backstop, but refused to consider a second referendum. The opposition Labour party, as well as many of her own Conservative MPs, said they would not vote for the deal.