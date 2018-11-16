By EUOBSERVER

A spokeswoman for Germany's foreign ministry "strongly condemned" a website labelling former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as an "enemy of the state" in Ukraine. "We have informed Ukraine of our position in the past and have insisted the Ukrainian government delete this website," she said, German media report. The controversial Ukrainian website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) denounced Schroeder for chairing the supervisory board of Russian oil company Rosneft.