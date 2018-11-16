Friday

16th Nov 2018

Ticker

Protesters call for Czech leader to step down

By

Thousands protested in Prague Thursday demanding that Czech prime minister Andrej Babis resign over suspected criminal corruption and EU subsidy fraud. Public criticism of Babis has spiked after his mentally-ill son told media that he was held in Crimea in an attempt to hinder corruption investigations into his father. Babis leads a minority government composed of his ANO party and left-wing Social Democrats supported by the Communists.

Brexit dominates EU affairs This WEEK

All eyes on London this week, where May struggles to hold onto power against rebels to her Brexit deal, while EU leaders meet in Brussels on Sunday to try to clinch agreement.

No-confidence calls against May put Brexit deal in doubt

British PM Theresa May battles for survival as she faces calls for her resignation and the rebellion of several ministers who resigned over the draft Brexit deal - which the EU is preparing to sign later this month.

Analysis

Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)

The main points of the Brexit withdrawal deal between London and Brussels dissected. Although the EU is preparing to sign the agreement, the UK government has been rocked by resignations since its publication less than 24 hours ago.

Opinion

US steps in to clean up Cyprus

Cyprus has overlooked undertakings on bank probity made to the EU in the context of the 2013 bailout - but it might prove harder to get the US off its back.

