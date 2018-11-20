Ticker
EU set to tighten rules on foreign strategic investment
By EUOBSERVER
EU governments and European Parliament representatives may agree on draft legislation to screen foreign direct investment (FDI) into the EU in a meeting on Tuesday, Franck Proust, a French MEP representing the parliament in the talks, told Bloomberg. The EU currently has no joint rules to review investment from, for example, China, to protect national security or public order - while Australia, Canada, Japan, and the US have well-established schemes.