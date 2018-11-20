By EUOBSERVER

Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl (FPO) has criticised the European Union's policy towards Israel. "I have the impression that particularly strict standards are being applied to Israel," she said in an interview with the Times of Israel. Austria is working to inject "more realism" in EU-Israel relations, she added. Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to speak this week in Vienna at a high-level anti-Semitism conference.