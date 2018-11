By EUOBSERVER

Arlene Foster, head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, said Monday the 'backstop' was "only ever a negotiating tactic by the European Union" in Brexit talks. The backstop, preventing a EU-UK hard border on the Irish island, will only come to pass if talks for a trade deal fail. Meanwhile on Monday, UK prime minister Theresa May - who needs the DUP's support - lobbied business on the deal.