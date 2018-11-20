Tuesday

May to meet Juncker on Wednesday to finalise Brexit deal

UK prime minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday (21 November) to finalise details of the Brexit withdrawal agreement with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday. Their talks will come ahead of a special EU summit planned for Sunday to confirm the deal. The 585-page document, published last week, caused the resignation of the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, and a mini-rebellion against May.

Cyprus and Greece to create EU spy academy

EU ministers have agreed to create a new "intelligence school" and to jointly build new drones and attack helicopters, amid French and German calls for a future "EU army".

Panic is not answer to EU's security challenges

EU foreign ministers must choose between contaminating their civilian missions and operations with panic over security and migration, and reaffirming the EU's core values as a global actor for peace and development.

  2. Future of EU's Mediterranean naval mission in doubt
  3. EU budget talks for 2019 collapse
  4. EU mulls new Russia sanctions over Ukraine 'elections'
  5. EU farm chief 'confident' sugar prices will recover
  6. Researcher: EU expert groups still imbalanced and opaque
  7. Nature groups disappointed by EU fishing deal
  8. DUP chief says Irish backstop was 'tactic' by EU

