Ticker
May to meet Juncker on Wednesday to finalise Brexit deal
By EUOBSERVER
UK prime minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday (21 November) to finalise details of the Brexit withdrawal agreement with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday. Their talks will come ahead of a special EU summit planned for Sunday to confirm the deal. The 585-page document, published last week, caused the resignation of the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, and a mini-rebellion against May.