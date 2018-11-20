By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday (21 November) to finalise details of the Brexit withdrawal agreement with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday. Their talks will come ahead of a special EU summit planned for Sunday to confirm the deal. The 585-page document, published last week, caused the resignation of the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, and a mini-rebellion against May.