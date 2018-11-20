By EUOBSERVER

Former Macedonian leader Nikola Gruevski wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday that "today, the Republic of Hungary, an EU and Nato member country, responded positively to my previously submitted request for political asylum". Macedonia, which Hungary considers to be a safe country, has asked to have him extradited to serve a sentence on corruption charges, but Gruevski is an ally of Hungary's right-wing ruler, Viktor Orban, making that unlikely.