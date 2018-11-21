By EUOBSERVER

The Open Society Foundations (OSF) has demanded an apology from Facebook following a New York Times report that Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit political critics by linking them to Soros. "We are demanding, insisting on a public apology from Facebook, not just to George Soros and the Open Society Foundations, but to all of those who are practicing their First Amendment rights," OSF president Patrick Gaspard said.