Ticker
EU agrees tightening rules on foreign strategic investment
By EUOBSERVER
EU institutions agreed on Tuesday to a new framework for screening foreign direct investment to better safeguard strategic assets. Member states will however keep the last word whether a specific operation should be allowed or not in their territory. Chinese companies made around 250 acquisitions in Europe last year, a 20 percent drop on the previous year, an EY study showed. Chinese companies were especially drawn to Germany.