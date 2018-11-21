Ticker
Analysis: one-in-four Europeans vote populist
By EUOBSERVER
Populist parties have more than tripled their support in Europe in the last 20 years, securing enough votes to put their leaders into government posts in 11 countries, analysis by more than 30 leading political scientists published by the Guardian showed. The findings of the study come six months before European parliamentary elections that some are predicting could return more rightwing populists than ever to the 751-seat chamber.