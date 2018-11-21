Wednesday

21st Nov 2018

Ticker

Italy moves to seize Aquarius for illegal waste disposal

By

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Catania requested on Tuesday the seizure of migrant-aid ship Aquarius for illegal disposal of 24,000kg of waste, included clothing worn by migrants, blood-stained bandages and medical waste. The Aquarius, run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders (MSF), called it an "unfounded and sinister measure aimed at criminalising our lifesaving activity". It is the last privately-operated ship conducting rescue missions in the Mediterranean.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection

We must not undervalue what a massive step the European Parliament vote represents. The hard work has paid off. We can take a moment to celebrate, but the hard work begins again for finalising strong protection for European whistleblowers.

Deutsche Bank dragged into Danish bank scandal

Deutsche Bank, Germany's top lender, handled about €130bn of the "suspicious" money in the Danske Bank affair, new revelations show, as whistleblower testifies to MEPs.

New EU human rights sanctions to focus on Africa

A new EU sanctions regime for human rights abusers ought to focus on the kinds of crimes most readily associated with African conflicts, the Dutch foreign minister has indicated.

Exclusive

EU parliament to renege on transparency promises

Internal legal European parliament documents circulated Tuesday, and seen by EUobserver, rule it illegal to force MEPs to meet only registered lobbyists. The opinion will likely render a larger effort to create a mandatory register for lobbyists null and void.

Cyprus and Greece to create EU spy academy

EU ministers have agreed to create a new "intelligence school" and to jointly build new drones and attack helicopters, amid French and German calls for a future "EU army".

News in Brief

  1. MEPs delay vote on greater transparency
  2. Interpol rejects Russian candidate after outcry
  3. Investors seek compensation for Danske Bank losses
  4. Analysis: one-in-four Europeans vote populist
  5. Italy moves to seize Aquarius for illegal waste disposal
  6. EU parliament approves Italian to check European banks
  7. EU agrees tightening rules on foreign strategic investment
  8. Soros' foundation demands apology from Facebook

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  8. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  9. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  10. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  11. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue

Latest News

  1. EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection
  2. Deutsche Bank dragged into Danish bank scandal
  3. New EU human rights sanctions to focus on Africa
  4. Boycott threats mount on eve of Interpol election
  5. EU parliament to renege on transparency promises
  6. Cyprus and Greece to create EU spy academy
  7. MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency
  8. Cold shoulder for Franco-German euro budget plan

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us