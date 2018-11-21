By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee decided on Wednesday to postpone a vote about its internal rules, including on meeting lobbyists. It followed distribution on Tuesday of a long-overdue legal opinion. "Many colleagues haven't had time to read it," said the committee's chairwoman Danuta Huebner. The three largest groups, the European People's Party, the Socialists & Democrats and European Conservatives and Reformists supported the postponement.