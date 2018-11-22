Ticker
EU court overturns Austria's anti-migrant law
By EUOBSERVER
The EU court in Luxembourg has said Austria broke EU law in 2015 by imposing curbs on welfare for asylum seekers, blocking their access to employment schemes, and taking away their mobile phones and valuables. The ruling comes the same day British newspaper The Telegraph published a report saying EU-funded and trained Moroccan police were systematically raping migrant women trying to transit to the EU via the north-African country.