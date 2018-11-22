By EUOBSERVER

US activist Steve Bannon's plan to help far-right parties contest next year's EU elections are illegal in nine out of the 13 EU jurisdictions in which he planned to take action, according to British newspaper The Guardian. Foreign "in-kind" donations are illegal in France, Belgium, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Finland and highly-limited in Germany and Austria. "There's certainly a problem," Bannon's man in Brussels, Mischael Modrikamen, said.