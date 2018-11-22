By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's decision to grant asylum to Nikola Gruevski, a former Macedonian PM wanted on corruption charges, was "surprising," EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn said Wednesday. "Rule of law remains a fundamental principle for member states," Hahn said, after Gruevski appeared to get his wish, which flies in the teeth of Hungarian law that Macedonia is a "safe country", because he is a close friend of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.