Friday

23rd Nov 2018

Ticker

Brexit summit in doubt over 'future relations' text

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel and EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis have said an EU Brexit summit Sunday could be cancelled unless Britain and the EU pre-agree on a declaration on future relations. "We'll need to have agreed beforehand ... and we are not there yet," Dombrovskis said. British PM Theresa May, who met EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels Wednesday, said she would come for a second pre-summit meeting Saturday.

Opinion

Challenges for new Franco-German eurozone plan

With both Macron and Merkel losing support domestically, it is questionable whether their plans will succeed. Even more so, given the opposition by the Hanseatic states, the upcoming European elections and Italy's political hooliganism.

Opinion

EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection

We must not undervalue what a massive step the European Parliament vote represents. The hard work has paid off. We can take a moment to celebrate, but the hard work begins again for finalising strong protection for European whistleblowers.

Deutsche Bank dragged into Danish bank scandal

Deutsche Bank, Germany's top lender, handled about €130bn of the "suspicious" money in the Danske Bank affair, new revelations show, as whistleblower testifies to MEPs.

New EU human rights sanctions to focus on Africa

A new EU sanctions regime for human rights abusers ought to focus on the kinds of crimes most readily associated with African conflicts, the Dutch foreign minister has indicated.

