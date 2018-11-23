Ticker
Brexit summit in doubt over 'future relations' text
By EUOBSERVER
German chancellor Angela Merkel and EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis have said an EU Brexit summit Sunday could be cancelled unless Britain and the EU pre-agree on a declaration on future relations. "We'll need to have agreed beforehand ... and we are not there yet," Dombrovskis said. British PM Theresa May, who met EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels Wednesday, said she would come for a second pre-summit meeting Saturday.