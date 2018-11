By EUOBSERVER

France on Thursday imposed a travel ban on 18 Saudi citizens linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, binding all countries in the EU's passport-free Schengen zone. Earlier Thursday, France, Denmark and Finland joined Germany in blocking future arms exports to Saudi Arabia. The US accounts for 61 percent of Saudi arms sales, the UK is second while 23 percent while France is third with four percent.