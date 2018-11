By EUOBSERVER

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Croat philosopher Srecko Horvat are set to run in the European Parliament elections in Germany as candidates on the DiEM25 German party's list. The final decision on a total 20 candidates of Demokratie in Europa will be taken during an assembly meeting this weekend in Berlin. Varoufakis, will be campaigning across Europe as a potential 'Spitzenkandidat' for the DiEM25 party.