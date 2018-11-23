Ticker
Greens to run two 'Spitzenkandidaten' at EU elections
By EUOBSERVER
Building on the Green parties' surges in recent elections in Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium, the European Greens will pick two Spitzenkandidaten for May's European elections at a party gathering in Berlin over the weekend 23-25 November. There are three candidates in the race for the two posts: Belgian Petra De Sutter, Dutch Bas Eickhout and German Ska Keller, who was also the Green party's Spitzenkandidat in the 2014 European elections.