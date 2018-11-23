By EUOBSERVER

Building on the Green parties' surges in recent elections in Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium, the European Greens will pick two Spitzenkandidaten for May's European elections at a party gathering in Berlin over the weekend 23-25 November. There are three candidates in the race for the two posts: Belgian Petra De Sutter, Dutch Bas Eickhout and German Ska Keller, who was also the Green party's Spitzenkandidat in the 2014 European elections.