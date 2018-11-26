Ticker
Health implants investigation exposes Europe's weak rules
By EUOBSERVER
Health authorities across the globe have failed to protect millions of patients from poorly-tested implants, the first-ever global examination of the medical device industry reveals. The year-long investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found Europe has some of the lightest regulations in the developed world, with EU rules influencing safety regimes in Canada, Japan and Australia. US industry lobbyists also pressed regulators to adopt ideas from Europe.