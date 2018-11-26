Ticker
Macron to address nation in defence of fuel taxes
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation on Tuesday on 'ecological transition' in an attempt to rally support for unpopular environment-friendly tax increases on fuel. Police and thousands of demonstrators known as the "gilets jaunes" [yellow vests] clashed on Sunday in Paris, where barricades were set on fire, shop windows smashed, and traffic lights uprooted. Some 30 people were injured and 101 arrested, police said.