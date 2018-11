By EUOBSERVER

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has apologised not taking sides with Italy in its budget conflict with the EU. Speaking to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Tsipras advised the Italians to "better do today what they'll do tomorrow." "If instead you have another idea", he added, perhaps alluding to the euro exit option that he refused on behalf of Greece, "well, then 'good luck'," he said.