By EUOBSERVER

Greek ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was Sunday elected Spitzenkandidat for Democracy in Europe (DiEM25) and confirmed he will run in Germany in May's European elections. Varoufakis opposed austerity in Greece and advocates a 'New Deal for Europe'. Daniela Platsch, political director of the Austrian party The Change was elected second on the party's transnational electoral list, while Croatian Srecko Horvat won the third place and also runs in Germany.