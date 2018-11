By EUOBSERVER

George Soros's Open Society Foundation will end its operations in Turkey as soon as possible after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the organisation of trying to divide and destroy nations. The foundation's Turkish chief, Hakan Altinay, was among 13 activists detained 10 days ago. They are accused of supporting jailed activist Osman Kavala in an attempt to topple the government through mass protests.