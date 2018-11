By EUOBSERVER

The EU Council's most senior lawyer, Hubert Legal, told a hearing at the EU court in Luxembourg the UK could not unilaterally revoke Article 50 - the EU treaty exit clause that it triggered after the 2016 referendum. "National processes cannot suffice to pull the carpet on which everyone has been forced to stand on," he said in a case brought by anti-Brexit campaigners. A verdict is unlikely before 2019.