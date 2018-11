By EUOBSERVER

Iran will restart enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels unless the EU starts buying its oil in line with a 2015 accord, the country's atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Reuters. "If we cannot sell our oil and we don't enjoy financial transactions, then I don't think keeping the deal will benefit us," he said. EU firms are wary of Iranian oil after the US threatened them with sanctions.