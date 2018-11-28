Ticker
EU states agree Italy should face budget sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
EU states are to endorse a sanctions process against Italy over non-compliance with EU budget rules, Reuters reports citing a draft document by the Economic and Financial Committee, an EU Council advisory body composed of national officials. "Overall, the committee is of the opinion that ... the debt criterion should be considered as not complied with," the document said. "A debt-based EDP [Excessive Deficit Procedure] is thus warranted," it added.