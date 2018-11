By EUOBSERVER

The EU should become "the first major economy to fully decarbonise, fully reach net-zero emissions," EU climate commissioner Arias Canete told Reuters on Tuesday. He said it was "fully possible" to do it by 2050, but would require "lots of investment". The EU seeks to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% by 2050. Denmark also said it backed EU commission calls to stop making new diesel and petrol cars from 2030.