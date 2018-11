By EUOBSERVER

A no-deal Brexit would slash 9.3% off the British economy over the next 15 years, while the current Brexit deal would cost 4.9% according to a UK government study published Wednesday. The House of Commons is set to vote on the Brexit deal on 11 December. An EU court jurist plans to give a non-binding opinion on 4 December if the UK could unilaterally revoke Brexit if it wanted to.