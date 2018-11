By EUOBSERVER

France is the most heavily taxed EU state, with the French treasury taking back 48.4% of the GDP in one form of levy or another, according to a European Commission study. Belgium came second on 47.3% and Denmark third on 46.8%. The EU average was 40.2%, with taxes on the up across the board since 2010. Ireland had the lowest rating, on 23.5%, followed by Romania (25.8%) and Bulgaria (29.5%).