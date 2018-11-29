Thursday

29th Nov 2018

Ticker

Hungary targets Belgian MEP in anti-migrant campaign

By

The Hungarian government has hired a van to drive around Brussels with billboards showing Guy Verhoftstadt, a leading Belgian liberal MEP, next to images of recent terrorist attacks in the EU, and with the slogan saying it was "insane" to claim, as Verhoftstadt had done, that there was no migration crisis. "He and cabal of European liberals push a pro-migration agenda," Zoltan Kovacs, a Hungarian government spokesman, said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Moldova's election to test EU credentials

Backsliding on rule of law and democracy have led to EU penalties for Moldova - a former success story for EU policy in the former Soviet region.

Finland shamed on racism in EU study

A survey of 12 EU states ranks Finland as the place where people of African descent experience the most abuse, followed by Luxembourg and Ireland.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary targets Belgian MEP in anti-migrant campaign
  2. Far-left EP group up in arms on Morocco lobbying
  3. Germany seeks EU veto on UN Security Council
  4. France and Germany not keen on new Russia sanctions
  5. French people pay most tax in EU
  6. Brexit to cost British economy billions either way
  7. EU states leave Spanish fishermen stuck with migrants
  8. Russia might face new EU sanctions, Austria says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  11. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  12. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,

Latest News

  1. Moldova's election to test EU credentials
  2. Danish bank faces criminal charges in test of EU system
  3. Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle
  4. Greens demand probe against MEPs on Morocco lobbying
  5. EU judges urged not to let Britain halt Brexit
  6. Finland shamed on racism in EU study
  7. Drones to killer robots: how EU is spending tax-payer money
  8. Hydrogen cars may be the future - they are not yet the present

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us