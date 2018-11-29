By EUOBSERVER

The Hungarian government has hired a van to drive around Brussels with billboards showing Guy Verhoftstadt, a leading Belgian liberal MEP, next to images of recent terrorist attacks in the EU, and with the slogan saying it was "insane" to claim, as Verhoftstadt had done, that there was no migration crisis. "He and cabal of European liberals push a pro-migration agenda," Zoltan Kovacs, a Hungarian government spokesman, said.