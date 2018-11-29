By EUOBSERVER

Italy on Wednesday adopted an anti-migrant bill designed to more easily expel migrants and limit residency permits. Pushed through the lower parliament with 396 against 99, the bill spells the end for two-year "humanitarian protection" residency permits. Its adoption followed moves by Rome to also distance itself from ratifying the UN migration pact. Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia also oppose the non-binding UN pact.