By EUOBSERVER

Austria on Wednesday wrapped up the final details of a bill that cuts welfare and other benefits to migrants and asylum seekers with poor German language skills. The reforms, pushed through by the ruling centre-right People's Party (OVP) and far-right Freedom Party (FPO), will be put to a vote early next year. Minimum monthly payments will be set at €863. Asylum seekers with poor German or English will get €563.