Ticker
EU parliament calls on Hungary to extradite Macedonian ex-PM
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament on Thursday called on Hungarian authorities to extradite Macedonian ex-prime minister Nikola Gruevski to his home country, who has been convicted for abuse of power there and sentenced to jail-time but fled to Hungary with the covert help of Hungarian diplomats. MEPs in a resolution on Macedonia's progress towards possible EU accession said they considered this an act of interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia.