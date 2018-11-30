By EUOBSERVER

Border checks between Schengen countries should be limited to a maximum of one year, instead of the current two-year period, the European Parliament said in a draft law on Thursday, backed by 319 votes against 241, with 78 abstentions. Negotiations with EU ministers are now set to begin. Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway have internal checks since the 2015 migration crisis. France has special measures due to terror threats.