By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron has threatened not to sign an EU-Latin America trade deal if Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro withdrew from the Paris climate pact. "I am not in favour of signing major trade accords with powers who have announced that they won't respect the Paris agreement," Macron said. The trade deal with the Mercosur club, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay has been 17 years in the making.