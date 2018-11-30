By EUOBSERVER

Members of the European Parliament have received in their letter boxes a copy of a magazine which on the back cover featured an advertisement for an escort service. Greens MEP Pascal Durand and left-wing MEP Malin Bjork have asked parliament president Antonio Tajani and secretary-general Klaus Welle for an investigation. "It is unacceptable that this kind of extremely sexist material is being distributed in the parliament," they wrote.