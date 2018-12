By EUOBSERVER

"The war [in east Ukraine] will continue as long as they [current Ukrainian leaders] stay in power," because "they aren't interested in solving it," Russian president Vladimir Putin said at Argentina's G20 summit Saturday. Russia fired on the Ukrainian navy last week in what the EU and US said was unprovoked. "We're dealing with someone [Putin] that we simply cannot trust," US defence chief James Mattis said the same day.