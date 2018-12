By EUOBSERVER

The worst rioting in Paris for over a decade injured 65 people and prompted more than 200 arrests on Saturday, the French police said. The protests, over high living costs, saw gangs of armed men burn police cars and vandalise shops in the tourist centre. "No cause justifies that," French president Emmanuel Macron said from a G20 summit in Argentina. Paris also suffered racial riots in its suburbs in 2005.