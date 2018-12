By EUOBSERVER

A far-right party has for the first time since the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 won seats in a Spanish parliament, with the Vox party taking 12 seats in the 109-member parliament of the southern Spanish region of Andalusia in Sunday's elections. The region has been dominated by the Socialist Party (PSOE) for the past 36 years. The turnout was low, at only 58.6 percent.