By EUOBSERVER

Delegates from almost 200 nations met on Sunday in Poland's southwestern mining city of Katowice for a two-week conference to agree a rulebook for curbing global warming, in a follow up to the landmark Paris agreement of 2015. "The United Nations secretary-general is counting on us, all of us, to deliver," said Poland's deputy environment minister, Michal Kurtyka, who is chairing the conference. "There is no Plan B," he said.