Monday

3rd Dec 2018

Ticker

Soros-founded Budapest university 'forced to move to Vienna'

By

The Hungarian government has forced Budapest-based Central European University (CEU), founded by US billionaire George Soros, to move to Vienna, CEU rector Michael Ignatieff said Monday. "This is unprecedented. A US institution has been driven out of a country that is a Nato ally. A European institution has been ousted from a member state of the EU," he said. Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban has a long-running campaign against Soros.

Leading MEP defends expenses secrecy

The man tasked with making the EP more transparent has said there are more important issues than making MEP monthly expenses public.

Opinion

The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?

One year ago, the European Union published its first ever blacklist of tax havens. It is crucial that EU governments help end the era of tax havens to ensure the billions currently hidden from public coffers.

