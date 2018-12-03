By EUOBSERVER

The Hungarian government has forced Budapest-based Central European University (CEU), founded by US billionaire George Soros, to move to Vienna, CEU rector Michael Ignatieff said Monday. "This is unprecedented. A US institution has been driven out of a country that is a Nato ally. A European institution has been ousted from a member state of the EU," he said. Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban has a long-running campaign against Soros.