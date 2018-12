By EUOBSERVER

Hundreds of right-wing extremists are at large in Germany, despite arrest warrants against them, according to a response to a parliamentary request from leftwing MP Ulla Jelpke. In total, 467 sought-after right-wing extremists not been found by police by the end of March, the Neue Osnabruecker newspaper reported. The number of neo-Nazis wanted by police nearly doubled in the past four years, according to the response.