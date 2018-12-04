Tuesday

4th Dec 2018

Ticker

EU commission broke own rules on appointing Selmayr

By

"Mr Selmayr's appointment did not follow EU law, and did not follow the Commission's own rules," the European Ombudsman has maintained after looking into the controversial appointment of the commission's highest-ranking official, secretary-general Martin Selmayr, in February 2018. The latest statement is a response to the European Commission, which rejected the findings. The Ombudsman said the Commission's response presented no new information and did not alter the inquiry findings.

British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit

British MPs will now vote on Brexit in the knowledge that their ballots could halt the whole process - if the EU court follows the opinion of one of its top jurists.

Soros' university forced out of Budapest, despite EU pledges

The American university is forced to move to Vienna, as EU institutions fail to curb Hungarian nationalist premier, Viktor Orban's push against academic freedom. "It is a dark day for Europe and a dark day for Hungary," the rector said.

EU pressed to shore up funds for South Sudan

South Sudan's country director for the World Food Programme (WFP) says he could save donors some $100m if they were to front-load funds today to stave off hunger in the war-torn country, which saw a mass rape last month.

Leading MEP defends expenses secrecy

The man tasked with making the EP more transparent has said there are more important issues than making MEP monthly expenses public.

Opinion

The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?

One year ago, the European Union published its first ever blacklist of tax havens. It is crucial that EU governments help end the era of tax havens to ensure the billions currently hidden from public coffers.

