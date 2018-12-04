By EUOBSERVER

"Mr Selmayr's appointment did not follow EU law, and did not follow the Commission's own rules," the European Ombudsman has maintained after looking into the controversial appointment of the commission's highest-ranking official, secretary-general Martin Selmayr, in February 2018. The latest statement is a response to the European Commission, which rejected the findings. The Ombudsman said the Commission's response presented no new information and did not alter the inquiry findings.