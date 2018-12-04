Ticker
Report: Macron to back down on fuel tax after protests
By EUOBSERVER
In an effort to calm fierce protests across France, the government plans to announce on Tuesday the suspension of fuel tax increases slated for January, AFP reported. Emmanuel Macron's presidency has been facing its biggest crisis after the grassroots 'yellow vests' movement was sparked by the hike in diesel duties. Prime minister Edouard Philippe is also expected to unveil other measures to help boost the living standards of low-income households.