Tuesday

4th Dec 2018

Ticker

Report: Macron to back down on fuel tax after protests

By

In an effort to calm fierce protests across France, the government plans to announce on Tuesday the suspension of fuel tax increases slated for January, AFP reported. Emmanuel Macron's presidency has been facing its biggest crisis after the grassroots 'yellow vests' movement was sparked by the hike in diesel duties. Prime minister Edouard Philippe is also expected to unveil other measures to help boost the living standards of low-income households.

EU's sudden turmoil over UN migration pact

A UN migration pact aimed at laying down basic principles for tackling migration on a global level gets caught up in Europe's heated political debate on nationalism and migration, ahead of the May 2019 European elections.

Stakeholder

A touch of football at this year's G20 summit

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the G20 leaders and placed football at their disposal as a powerful tool to help them address the challenges facing the world today.

British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit

British MPs will now vote on Brexit in the knowledge that their ballots could halt the whole process - if the EU court follows the opinion of one of its top jurists.

